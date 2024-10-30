UEFA and FIFPRO sign partnership agreement

UEFA have signed a partnership agreement with FIFPRO which will give the global players' union a seat within its executive committee, Europe's soccer governing body said on Tuesday.

FIFPRO will take a seat within UEFA's governance structure for the first time and from May next year will be represented on the UEFA Executive Committee, in an advisory capacity initially.

"Players are at the heart of football, and their perspectives must shape the decisions taken," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

"By inviting them to join the UEFA Executive Committee, we are creating a more inclusive future for the game, one in which the topic of player welfare will be at the forefront."

FIFPRO will now be involved in discussions over any decision which will impact player employment conditions or players' workload.

Several players have spoken of their willingness to strike over the issue of ever-increasing fixture schedule, with extra games now involved in European club competitions, along with the expanded FIFA Club World Cup due to take place at the end of the current season.

"This agreement is a hugely positive milestone for professional players across Europe," FIFPRO Europe President David Terrier said.

"With player representation now anchored at UEFA's highest level, we are securing a stronger voice for players where it matters most."