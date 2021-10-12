Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UEFA announces bidding process for Euro 2028 hosts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UEFA announces bidding process for Euro 2028 hosts

UEFA announces bidding process for Euro 2028 hosts

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. Picture taken February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

12 Oct 2021 10:04PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 10:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Countries interested in hosting the 2028 European Championship must confirm their bid by March next year, Europe's soccer governing body UEFA said on Tuesday (Oct 12) as it announced the bidding process for the quadrennial tournament.

UEFA said joint bids from member associations would be permitted as long as the two countries are "geographically compact" while automatic qualification as hosts would not be guaranteed if more than two countries submit a joint bid.

The bidders will be announced in April while the hosts will be appointed in September 2023.

Minimum requirements include having 10 stadiums available, with one having a capacity of at least 60,000 and two venues with at least 50,000 seats.

Euro 2020, postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held across 11 cities in Europe in June and July, with Italy beating England in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The 2024 edition will be hosted by Germany, who beat Turkey in a vote by UEFA's Executive Committee in 2018.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us