UEFA await Lyon relegation appeal before Palace Europa League decision
UEFA await Lyon relegation appeal before Palace Europa League decision
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Olympique Lyonnais v Eintracht Frankfurt - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - December 12, 2024 General view as the teams line up with young mascots before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Crystal Palace Victory Parade - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 26, 2025 Crystal Palace's Joel Ward and Marc Guehi hold the trophy with teammates during the Victory celebrations after winning the FA Cup Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
30 Jun 2025 06:41PM
UEFA has decided to postpone its assessment of the multi-club ownership case involving Olympique Lyonnais and Crystal Palace until the French club's relegation has been confirmed, European football's governing body said on Monday.

The multi-club ownership regulations do not allow clubs under the same ownership compete in the same European competition, and American businessman John Textor holds a stake in both Palace and Lyon.

Palace qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup last season while Lyon reached the competition by finishing sixth in Ligue 1 but have since been relegated to Ligue 2 by French football's financial watchdog (DNCG).

Lyon are appealing the decision, which came following an audit of the club's finances, and UEFA's Club Financial Control Body will now await the outcome of the appeal before making its decision.

UEFA and Lyon reached a settlement agreement over the club's breach of the financial sustainability requirements, and as part of the settlement, Lyon agreed on their exclusion from European competition should the DNCG confirm their relegation.

League of Ireland club Drogheda United lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month over their exclusion from the Conference League, after falling foul of the multi-club ownership rules.

Source: Reuters
