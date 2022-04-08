Logo
UEFA charge Atletico with 'discriminatory behaviour' after Man City tie
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 draw - Nyon, Switzerland - February 28, 2020 General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

08 Apr 2022 09:07PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 09:07PM)
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Atletico Madrid due to the behaviour of their fans, charging them with discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects during their Champions League quarter-final loss at Manchester City, Europe's soccer governing body said on Friday.

UEFA did not elaborate on the offences but said its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

Atletico lost the first leg 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium after Kevin De Bruyne scored a second-half winner.

The second leg will be played on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

