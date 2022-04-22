Logo
UEFA charges Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach with serious assault
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off First Leg - Celtic v Bodo/Glimt - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - February 17, 2022 Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen celebrates their first goal scored by Bodo/Glimt's Runar Espejord REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

22 Apr 2022 10:32PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:32PM)
UEFA on Friday charged Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos with "serious assault" following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month.

Following their 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat on April 7, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused a Roma goalkeeping coach of grabbing him by the throat.

European soccer's governing body had provisionally suspended the duo and added on Friday that they had initiated disciplinary proceedings due to the coaches violating the general principles of conduct.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course," UEFA said in a statement.

Bodo had said that they planned to report the incident to the police.

Roma won the second leg 4-0 to seal a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Source: Reuters

