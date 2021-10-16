Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UEFA clear Sparta Prague of racist abuse aimed at Rangers' Kamara
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UEFA clear Sparta Prague of racist abuse aimed at Rangers' Kamara

UEFA clear Sparta Prague of racist abuse aimed at Rangers' Kamara

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Sparta Prague v Rangers - Letna Stadium, Prague, Czech Republic - September 30, 2021 Rangers' Glen Kamara walks off the pitch after he is shown a red card by the referee REUTERS/David W Cerny

16 Oct 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 12:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UEFA on Friday (Oct 15) cleared Sparta Prague of allegations of racist abuse aimed at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game last month.

Kamara, 25, appeared to have been targeted by sections of a crowd comprising mainly schoolchildren during the 1-0 loss at the end of September.

He had earlier complained of being racially abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League tie in March.

"The investigation has now concluded that there was insufficient evidence of racism or discriminatory conduct at the match to warrant the opening of disciplinary proceedings against AC Sparta Praha," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

Sparta Prague had denied the accusations, urging the media at the time to "stop attacking our children".

The incident even led Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek to summon Britain's ambassador to discuss the issue.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us