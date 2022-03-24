UEFA confirms Russia, Turkey and joint Britain-Ireland bids for Euro 2028

:UEFA has received declarations of interest from Britain and Ireland, Russia and Turkey to host the European Championship in 2028, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Russia and Turkey have also declared their interest in hosting Euro 2032, UEFA added, and Italy has also announced its intention to bid for that tournament.

Governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian clubs and national teams from international competition - pending an appeal by the Russian Football Union (RFU) to the Court of Arbitration of Sport - following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia staged the World Cup in 2018. Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted the final, was used for a rally hosted by president Vladimir Putin last week.

"We should take the opportunity to host the Euro. It would be held at our World Cup stadiums. We have developed infrastructure," RFU president Alexander Dyukov was quoted as saying by Match TV.

"We understand that there is a minimal chance (to host), but we must use it. We reserve are right to make a bid, this option is free."

Minimum requirements include having 10 stadiums available, one having a capacity of at least 60,000 and two with at least 50,000 seats. The hosts for both Euro 2028 and 2032 will be named in September next year.

The 2024 European Championship will be held by Germany.

