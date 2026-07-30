Logo
Logo

Sport

UEFA countries to boycott World Cup over FIFA proposals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

UEFA countries to boycott World Cup over FIFA proposals

UEFA countries to boycott World Cup over FIFA proposals

FILE PHOTO: The UEFA logo is pictured at the headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland October 10, 2023 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

30 Jul 2026 11:26PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2026 12:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 30 : UEFA's member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions in protest at FIFA's plan to sell stakes to external investors in a subsidiary that will run the global governing body's tournaments, European soccer's governing body said following a virtual meeting on Thursday.

World soccer's ruling body said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20 per cent in it to external investors.

"No UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership," UEFA said in a statement.

"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent," UEFA added.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale."

A spokesperson for the English FA backed the decision, saying the organisation "stands shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues".

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF also strongly criticised FIFA earlier, saying they were not consulted in the process.

The Women's World Cup is set to be held in Brazil next year. FIFA is set to stage its inaugural Under-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan in October.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement