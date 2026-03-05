UEFA delays decision on Spain-Argentina Finalissima venue amid Qatar uncertainty

MADRID, March 5 : A decision on whether – and where – the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina will be played will not be taken until the end of next week, UEFA said on Thursday, amid continuing uncertainty over Qatar's ability to host the match.

The showpiece game between European champions Spain and Copa America holders Argentina had been scheduled for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha.

However, staging the fixture in Qatar has become increasingly unlikely after the Qatar Football Association suspended tournaments indefinitely following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory missiles fired at the Arabian Peninsula.

Sources told Reuters that Qatar has been pressing strongly for the match to remain in Doha, having invested heavily in hosting the event. Any change would require agreement between the Spanish FA (RFEF), UEFA, CONMEBOL, FIFA and the Argentine FA (AFA).

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Discussions are ongoing with the local organisers, who have made a tremendous effort to ensure the match is a success. A final decision is expected by the end of next week. At this stage, no alternative venue is being considered," UEFA said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The RFEF, mindful that the March international break is vital preparation ahead of the June-July World Cup in North America, has been pushing for clarity as only three weeks remain until the game.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that London was the favourite to host the game, although Spanish media reported that Rome and Milan were also options.

Wembley Stadium hosted the previous edition in 2022, when Argentina beat Italy, but it is due to stage England v Uruguay on March 27. London, however, has other stadiums capable of holding the match.

While Spain are keen to face Argentina, sources said their priority was not to waste the final international window before the World Cup. They are contemplating alternative opponents, as they are also scheduled to play Egypt three days later.

The RFEF, AFA and CONMEBOL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.