UEFA to discuss with FIFA, IFAB rule that caused Alvarez penalty to be disallowed
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez scores a penalty during the penalty shootout which is later disallowed after a VAR review for a double touch. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez scores a penalty during the penalty shootout wich is later disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo
13 Mar 2025 10:56PM
MADRID : UEFA said the correct decision was made to disallow Julian Alvarez's penalty in Atletico Madrid's Champions League loss to city rivals Real Madrid on Wednesday, but European soccer's governing body would enter discussions to review the rule.

A livid Atletico enquired with UEFA after Alvarez had his shootout penalty ruled out by the referee in their last-16 tie that saw Real advance to the quarter-finals of Europe's elite competition.

Alvarez slipped and the VAR spotted that his left foot touched the ball slightly before he kicked it with his right. With only one touch permitted, the penalty, which would have levelled the shootout at 2-2, was chalked off.

"Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it," UEFA said in a statement on Thursday. "Under the current law (Rules of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signalling that the goal should be disallowed.

"UEFA will enter discussions with FIFA and IFAB (International Football Association Board) to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional."

Source: Reuters
