Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UEFA dismiss Bodo/Glimt appeal to lift provisional suspension on coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UEFA dismiss Bodo/Glimt appeal to lift provisional suspension on coach

UEFA dismiss Bodo/Glimt appeal to lift provisional suspension on coach

Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen celebrates after a match on Dec 9, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)

13 Apr 2022 06:45PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 08:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UEFA have dismissed an appeal lodged by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt and upheld the decision to provisionally suspended their head coach Kjetil Knutsen, Europe's football governing body said on Wednesday (Apr 13).

UEFA provisionally suspended Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway last week.

After last Thursday's 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused Santos of grabbing him by the throat.

"Mr Kjetil Knutsen, is provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition matches in which he would otherwise participate until the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decides on the merits of the case," UEFA said in a statement.

Roma host Bodo/Glimt in the second leg on Thursday.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us