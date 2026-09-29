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UEFA to distribute €31.5 million to clubs for Nations League
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UEFA to distribute €31.5 million to clubs for Nations League

UEFA to distribute €31.5 million to clubs for Nations League

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Group Draw - Lausanne, Switzerland - January 24, 2018 General view of the UEFA Nations League logo before the draw REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

29 Sep 2026 05:47PM
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Sept 29 : UEFA will distribute €31.5 million  ($35.7 million) to clubs who released their players to compete in the 2024-25 season of the Nations League, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

• The payment is the first under the UEFA Club Benefits Programme cycle, which is part of a memorandum of understanding between UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC), which represents over 800 clubs across Europe.

• "The payments form part of the €104 million allocated to clubs releasing players for the 2024-25 and 2026-27 UEFA Nations League and the qualifying competition for UEFA Euro 2028," UEFA said in a statement.

• "The programme benefits 611 clubs across all UEFA's member associations, including several amateur clubs. RB Leipzig of Germany will receive the highest total compensation in this payment, with approximately €353,000 for releasing 16 of its players," it added.

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• Portugal defeated Spain on penalties in the 2025 final. The 2026-27 edition of the tournament began last week.

($1 = 0.8823 euros)

Source: Reuters
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