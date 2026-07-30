UEFA says will boycott World Cup if FIFA pushes private investor proposal

NEVER FOR SALE

UEFA said in its statement on Thursday that the World Cup was "one of football's greatest sporting legacies ... built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent."



"It is both irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such significance for football was conceived in secret and brought to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the game," UEFA said.



"This is not merely a profound failure of leadership but an abdication of FIFA's duty as the custodian of world football.



"National associations around the world are now presented with an ultimatum -- accept the irreversible capture of football's greatest competitions or bear the consequences.



"This is not a 'democratic decision' but governance by intimidation - an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game."



UEFA added: "Nobody should be in any doubt - UEFA and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination.



"There are moments when institutions are judged not by what they are prepared to accept but by what they refuse to compromise. This is one of those moments.



"Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale."