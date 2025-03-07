UEFA loses bid to throw out Liverpool fans' lawsuit over 2022 Champions League final

LONDON :European soccer's governing body UEFA on Friday lost its bid to throw out lawsuits brought by hundreds of Liverpool fans who attended the 2022 Champions League final in Paris for personal injuries allegedly caused by chaos outside the stadium.

The case against UEFA and UEFA Events, which was filed in 2023, was brought following mayhem outside the Stade de France before the match, which was delayed for over 30 minutes.

French police were filmed using tear gas on fans, who complained of heavy-handed treatment as they were herded into pens outside the stadium.

An independent review of incidents outside the stadium found that UEFA was responsible for a "large number of near misses that nearly led to disaster" before the final, which Real Madrid won 1-0.

UEFA settled with a group of Liverpool fans last year, but a separate case being brought on behalf of around 800 others continued at the High Court.

UEFA denies liability and its lawyers argued at a hearing in July the case should be thrown out, but its application was rejected on Friday.

Jill Paterson, one of the claimants' lawyers from law firm Leigh Day, said in a statement: "This is a landmark legal decision for Liverpool fans in their battle for justice against UEFA. UEFA will now have to answer them in the English courts. All football fans should be able to attend matches safely."

A UEFA spokesperson said the ruling allowed for UEFA's arguments about whether the case should be heard in England to be revisited once more information is available.

The governing body had initially blamed the Merseyside club's fans for the chaos, before apologising following the release of an independent review.