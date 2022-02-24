UEFA to discuss moving Champions League final from Russia

Logo
UEFA calls extraordinary meeting to discuss situation between Russia and Ukraine
Sport

FILE PHOTO: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin arrives at a news conference in Stara Pazova, Serbia, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks during a news conference in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo
24 Feb 2022 07:27PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 07:59PM)
UEFA is set to decide on Friday on whether to move this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday morning, Europe's soccer governing body said.

The announcement came after a group of European lawmakers wrote to UEFA on Thursday, asking it to change the venue and to stop considering Russian cities for international football competitions.

The Champions League final, the showcase match in European club football, was set to be held at Zenit St Petersburg's stadium on May 28 - an event that would have normally drawn thousands of fans from across the continent.

The stadium is known as the Gazprom Stadium after a sponsorship deal with Russia's state energy company which also sponsors UEFA's Champions League and the UEFA's Euro 2024 national team competition.

"Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions," UEFA said in a statement.

Zenit St Petersburg are in action in the Europa League on Thursday, playing in Spain against Real Betis and UEFA said that game will not be impacted.

"UEFA can confirm that all tonight's games will be played as scheduled," the organisation said.

(Reporting by Simon Evans in Manchester and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

