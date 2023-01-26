Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024

UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Semi Final Draw – Nyon, Switzerland - January 25, 2023 The Nations League trophy is seen on display before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Semi Final Draw – Nyon, Switzerland - January 25, 2023 The Nations League trophy is seen on display before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
26 Jan 2023 12:46AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 01:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: The UEFA Nations League will be expanded with a new knockout round after 2024, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday following its executive committee's meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.

The knockout round will be played in March and create continuity between the group phase ending in November and the Finals in June.

League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away format quarter-finals, with the winners qualifying for the final four.

The third-ranked team in League A and the runners-up in League B, as well as the third-ranked League B side and the League C runners-up will play a home-and-away promotion and relegation playoff.

"By introducing the new knockout phase, teams will be given even more opportunities to progress while keeping the same number of games within the international match calendar," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

In another change, the European qualifiers for the European Championship and World Cup will be more consolidated, with teams being drawn in 12 groups of four and five teams.

"The predictability of the European qualifiers has also been addressed and tackled, with a fresh new format that will offer all the teams an equal chance to qualify for major tournaments," Ceferin added.

The new formats for these competitions will come into effect in September, 2024, UEFA said in a statement.

Russia, which sent officials from its football union to Switzerland to meet UEFA a day ahead of the executive committee meeting, was barred from taking part in or hosting UEFA or FIFA competitions following its invasion of Ukraine last year.

UEFA decided that Russia, which hosted the 2018 men's World Cup, could not participate in qualifying for Euro 2024, which beings in March.

This year's UEFA Super Cup has been moved from Kazan, Russia to Athens, Greece.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

UEFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.