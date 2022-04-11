Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Atletico Madrid Training - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 22, 2022 General view during training REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

11 Apr 2022 11:47PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 11:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters.

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in the first leg last Tuesday, after which the Spanish side were charged, with the offences of their fans including throwing of objects.

The Appeals Body of European soccer's governing body said it had ordered a partial closure of Atletico's stadium in the next UEFA competition match they host.

"Club Atletico de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats," UEFA said in a statement.

It also ordered Atletico to display a banner with the wording "#NoToRacism" and the UEFA logo on it.foo

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football UEFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us