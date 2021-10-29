Logo
UEFA orders Union Berlin partial stadium closure over fans racist behaviour
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off Second Leg - 1. FC Union Berlin v KuPS Kuopio - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - August 26, 2021 General view of inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

29 Oct 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 05:02PM)
UEFA ordered Union Berlin on Friday to close part of their stadium for their next European fixture due to "racist behaviour" of their fans during a Europa Conference League match last month.

European soccer's governing body said the incident took place during Union Berlin's 3-0 group stage win over Israeli club Maccabi Haifa at Olympiastadion, Berlin on Sept. 30.

In addition to the closure of two sectors where home fans sit the governing body also ordered Union Berlin to display a banner with the wording "#NoToRacism" in their next home UEFA competition game.

Union Berlin's next home game in the Europa Conference League is on Nov. 4 against Feyenoord.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

