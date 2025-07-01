UEFA to permit water bottles for Women's Euro fans as Swiss temperatures soar

BASEL :Fans will be allowed to bring bottles of water to the stadium for some of the games at the Women's European Championship, which gets underway on Wednesday, as a heatwave has sent temperatures in Switzerland to over 30 degrees Celsius (86°F).

European soccer governing body UEFA said on Tuesday that the normally strict security rules would be relaxed to allow fans attending matches on the first two days (July 2 and 3) of Euro 2025 to bring a half-litre plastic or aluminium water bottle into the stadium. No glass bottles will be allowed.

The usual conditions attached to Euro 2025 tickets state that no "bottles, jugs or cans of any kind, as well as other objects made from plastic, glass or any other fragile materials" may be brought into any of the stadiums, with exceptions made for medical containers.

According to meteorological service MeteoSwiss, the temperature in Basel is expected to reach 35 degrees ahead of Switzerland's opening game against Norway on Wednesday evening, with similar temperatures expected throughout the country.

"We want you to feel safe during Women's EURO so you can enjoy your tournament experience to the max even when high temperatures hit," UEFA said in a statement on their website advising fans to stay in the shade and to keep themselves hydrated.

UEFA competition rules also allow for cooling breaks during the games if temperatures are above 35 degrees Celsius, with referees also allowed to use their discretion.

The four games that fans will be allowed to bring water bottles to are Iceland v Finland (July 2, Thun), Switzerland v Norway (July 2, Basel), Belgium v Italy (July 3, Sion) and Spain v Portugal (July 3, Bern).