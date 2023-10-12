Logo
UEFA postpones Israel's Euro qualifier against Kosovo
12 Oct 2023 04:35PM
GENEVA : UEFA said on Thursday it was postponing Israel's Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo in Pristina as Israeli authorities are not allowing the national team to travel abroad due to the conflict with Hamas.

European soccer's governing body said a new date for the Group I match, which had been scheduled for Sunday, would be announced at a later time.

UEFA has already postponed Israel's qualifier against Switzerland to Nov. 15 in the wake of attacks by Hamas militants. The match had been scheduled to be played in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

