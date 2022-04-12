Logo
UEFA provisionally suspends Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off First Leg - Celtic v Bodo/Glimt - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - February 17, 2022 Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen celebrates their first goal scored by Bodo/Glimt's Runar Espejord REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

12 Apr 2022 12:52AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 12:52AM)
UEFA on Monday provisionally suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway last week.

After last Thursday's 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused a Roma goalkeeping coach of grabbing him by the throat.

Bodo said last Friday that they planned to report the incident to the police.

UEFA said in a statement that Knutsen and Santos would be suspended for the next UEFA club competition matches in which they would otherwise participate until its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decides on the merits of the case.

European soccer's governing body said last week that it had appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to conduct a disciplinary investigation into the incidents.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

