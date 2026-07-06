UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn at World Cup

July 6 : European soccer body UEFA lashed out on Monday at FIFA's decision to suspend a U.S. striker's World Cup red-card ban, saying world soccer's governing body had "crossed a red line" after President Donald Trump personally intervened in the case.

The decision sent shockwaves through the World Cup and thrust FIFA's disciplinary process into the spotlight, prompting an angry response led by Belgium, who play the U.S. on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

It also ensured that one of the tournament's biggest talking points will centre not on tactics or team selection, but on the relationship between the sport's governing body and political power.

FIFA cleared U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play after Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA said in a statement on Monday, adding that it "crossed a red line".

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

The high-profile intervention by UEFA echoed criticism from some leading lights of the sport.

"This is our sport, not theirs," said former Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp.

"If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; it calls everything into question. These two people (Trump and Infantino), who know nothing about football, should have absolutely nothing to do with this."

The head of the German football association said the "integrity of the competition and the credibility of FIFA are at stake." As criticism spilled over into the political sphere, the European Commissioner For Sport warned against "the weaponisation of sport for political purposes."

'A GREAT INJUSTICE'

Within minutes, Sunday's decision to suspend the ban was dominating sports bulletins and talk shows as pundits, commentators and former players argued over whether FIFA had upheld justice or undermined its own rules.

FIFA did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment about the decision and Trump's call with Infantino.

Balogun, who has scored three goals for the U.S. in the tournament, was sent off after a VAR review for dragging his cleats down the back of defender Tarik Muharemovic's leg and onto his foot during their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

The red card carried an automatic one-match ban, ruling Balogun out of Monday's round of 16 tie with Belgium. FIFA instead suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice," Trump wrote on Truth Social while the White House celebrated Balogun's reinstatement in the squad with a post on X saying: "USA-USA-USA."

England manager Thomas Tuchel said Balogun's tackle did not deserve a red card, but he questioned the decision to suspend the punishment, having just seen his defender Jarell Quansah get sent off in his side's 3-2 last-16 win over Mexico on Sunday.

"Who overturns this decision then and when? And on what grounds? How far does this go now? This is strange for me," Tuchel told reporters at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico. "Where does this start and where does this end?"

The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision to declare Balogun eligible to play in the match, pointing to the rule book while it investigated all potential options.

Even former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, who stepped down in 2015 amid corruption allegations, joined the criticism.

"Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies," he said. "If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power."

In another decision that had attracted scrutiny, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was cleared to play his side's opening World Cup matches after FIFA suspended the final two games of a three-match ban he incurred last year when he was sent off in their penultimate qualifying match against Ireland.

(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)