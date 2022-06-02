Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UEFA to stage women's 'Finalissima' in Europe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UEFA to stage women's 'Finalissima' in Europe

UEFA to stage women's 'Finalissima' in Europe

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Executive Committee News Conference - Nyon, Switzerland - April 7, 2022 A UEFA logo is displayed in this illustration during the news conference REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Illustration

02 Jun 2022 09:58PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 09:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A women's 'Finalissima' between the winners of this year's Women's Euro and Copa America Femenina will be played in Europe, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA said the date and venue of the event will be announced in due course.

The Women's Euro tournament will be played in England in July, while the Copa America Femenina will be held in Colombia during the same month.

The announcement comes following the men's Finalissima, which was won by Argentina 3-0 against Italy at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us