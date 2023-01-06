Logo
Sport

UEFA's Ceferin to stand unopposed for third term in April
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - November 7, 2022 UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

06 Jan 2023 08:45PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 08:45PM)
GENEVA : UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin is the only candidate for presidential elections at European soccer's governing body scheduled to take place at its congress in April, it said on Friday.

UEFA had previously said that Ceferin, a Slovenian lawyer, would stand for a third term as president. The 55-year-old was re-elected unopposed for a four-year term in 2019.

Ceferin was elected UEFA's seventh president in 2016, replacing former French international Michel Platini, who was banned from soccer administration in late 2015 for ethics violations and forced to quit UEFA after losing an appeal against the ban.

Source: Reuters

