UEFA's new charter urges clubs to teach players and staff about concussion
UEFA's new charter urges clubs to teach players and staff about concussion

UEFA's new charter urges clubs to teach players and staff about concussion

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 draw - Nyon, Switzerland - February 28, 2020 General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

30 Nov 2021 12:49AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 01:21AM)
LONDON: UEFA has launched a concussion charter in a further measure to safeguard players sustaining blows to the head, European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

The charter, drawn up by the UEFA Medical Committee, is aimed at educating players, coaches, referees, doctors and the public about the dangers of concussion in football.

As part of the charter, clubs and national teams are being urged to provide education sessions to brief players, coaches and staff about concussion procedures.

"Concussion is undoubtedly a serious injury which needs to be managed and treated properly," Tim Meyer, UEFA Medical Committee chairman, said in a statement.

"Although research studies report a low incidence in football, everyone should know how to react and what to do in the event of a concussion on the pitch.

"By signing this charter, clubs and national teams will demonstrate their support for UEFA's concussion awareness activities - and take a considerable step forward in helping to protect their players."

UEFA launched a concussion awareness campaign in October 2019 and, following that, lawmakers the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved trials for concussion substitutes until the end of July 2022.

Source: Reuters

