UEFA's new Football Board seeks clarity and changes to handball law

The UEFA Football Board has urged more clarity on the handball law and recommended changes for next season after holding its inaugural meeting in Nyon at the headquarters of European soccer's governing body.

The board, which includes managers such as Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho plus former players like Paolo Maldini and Luis Figo, was approved by the UEFA Executive Committee to give independent opinions on soccer-related topics.

This week it issued recommendations after discussing the handball law, specifically the aspect which states that not every touch of the arm or hand with the ball is an offence.

"The Board recommends that UEFA should clarify that no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body and, in particular, when the ball does not go towards the goal," it said.

"On the same notice, the Board recommends that not every handball should automatically lead to a caution after every shot at goal, as anticipated by current guidelines."

The Board also said UEFA should contact soccer's law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), to amend the law on sending off players for handball decisions.

It suggested that a player should be sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity only if they "deliberately and intentionally" touch the ball with their hand or arm.

"In case of other handball offences, the players should only be cautioned," it added.