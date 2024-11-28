Logo
Sport

UFC 310 shuffles card due to heavyweight injuries
Sport

UFC 310 shuffles card due to heavyweight injuries

UFC 310 shuffles card due to heavyweight injuries

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Nicolae Negumereanu (red gloves) fights Kennedy Nzechukwu (blue gloves) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/ File Photo

28 Nov 2024 03:51AM
A pair of heavyweight fights scheduled for UFC 310 on Dec. 10 have been impacted by injuries.

The promotion confirmed on Wednesday that Kennedy Nzechukwu has stepped in to face Lukasz Brzeski after Tallison Teixeira withdrew due to injury. Nzechukwu is coming off a win over Chris Barnett in his UFC heavyweight debut last month, while Brzeski was knocked out by Mick Parkin in Mark.

Meanwhile, Rizvan Kuniev's scheduled fight was canceled altogether with Martin Buday pulling out due to injury. The promotion also announced that Themba Gorimbo will step in for Nick Diaz in a welterweight bout against Vicente Luque.

UFC 310 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, featuring a title flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura.

The card now includes:

-Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

-Ian Machado Garry vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

-Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

-Kron Gracie vs. Bryce Mitchell

-Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

-Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith

-Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper

-Eryk Anders vs. Chris Weidman

-Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin

-Themba Gorimbo vs. Vicente Luque

-Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van

-Martin Buday vs. Rizvan Kuniev

-Bryan Battle vs. Randy Brown

-Lukasz Brzeski vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

-Doo Ho Choi vs. Nate Landwehr

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

