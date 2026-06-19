'UFC Freedom 250' on Paramount+ draws 7 million viewers in US

June 18 : Paramount Skydance said on Thursday "UFC Freedom 250," a mixed martial arts event held at the White House, drew an average of 7 million viewers in the United States.

The live event, which Paramount said was the most-watched in Paramount+ history, attracted a total of 17 million viewers across the U.S. and Latin America, including audiences that watched some parts of the MMA fights.

Paramount said that U.S. viewership was based on Nielsen data, while Latin American viewing was tracked by Adobe Analytics.

"UFC Freedom 250" was held on June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, while kicking off celebrations of the nation's 250th anniversary.

The event, which culminated in Justin Gaethje's upset victory over Ilia Topuria for the undisputed lightweight title, also marked a first for the UFC, with every fight ending in a knockout or technical knockout.

The UFC will announce viewership numbers outside the U.S. and Latin America next week, Paramount said. The event was available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America.