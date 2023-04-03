Logo
UFC parent Endeavor Group to acquire WWE in US$9.3 billion deal
FILE PHOTO: The Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) logo hangs from the New York Stock Exchange on the morning of its public listing at the NYSE in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

03 Apr 2023 07:18PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 07:56PM)
Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent of the popular UFC mixed martial arts franchise, said on Monday (Apr 3) it will acquire entertainment firm World Wrestling Entertainment in a deal valued at US$9.3 billion.

Endeavor said the deal represents a contribution price of about US$106 per share for WWE, which is about 16 per cent higher than the stock's Friday closing. 

Under the agreement, Endeavor shareholders will own 51 per cent of the combined company, while WWE shareholders would get 49 per cent.

Shares of WWE were down 4.5 per cent in trading before the bell, while Endeavor, led by Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel, was up 4 per cent.

In January, WWE said it would explore strategic options that could include a sale, shortly after longtime CEO Vince McMahon's return to the company as its executive chairman. It hired Raine Group and law firm Kirkland & Ellis as its advisers for the review.

McMahon had retired in July last year as the company's CEO and chair, following an investigation into his alleged misconduct. Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, who single-handedly managed the mantle when her father exited, resigned a week after he returned to the board in January.

Source: Reuters/fh

