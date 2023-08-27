Uganda's Kiplangat takes marathon gold

BUDAPEST :Uganda's Victor Kiplangat won the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday with a time of two hours, 8 minutes, 53 seconds, while Maru Teferi of Israel finished with silver despite taking a tumble.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kiplangat broke away on his own with about 4 km (2.5 miles) to go, crossing the finish line with an advantage of 19 seconds.

The race had appeared to be heading for a close finish, with Kiplangat and Ethiopia's Leul Gebresilase enjoying a sizeable lead as they entered the final 10km lap, but Gebresilase faded late and was left behind by the 23-year-old Ugandan.

An exhausted Gebresilase was then overtaken by Teferi, a silver medallist at last year's European Athletics Championships, in the last 200 metres. The Ethiopian, who clocked 2:09:19, ended with bronze.

Defending champion Tamirat Tola, who was part of a three-man breakaway with Kiplangat and Gebresilase before fading, did not finish the race and dropped out after 39 km.

On a balmy day in Budapest, the mercury kept rising steadily after the 7 a.m. start.

The early pace was perhaps more brisk than the athletes would have preferred in the conditions, as the chasing pack attempted to keep within touching distance of early leader Ser-Od Bat-Ochir of Mongolia.

Bat-Ochir built up a lead of 35 seconds as he forged ahead on his own, but the pace proved unsustainable and he was reeled in just before the 10-km mark.

A pack of about 30 runners then slowed the pace and took control of it, before Kiplangat, Gebresilase and Tola made their move with 10 km to go.

The women's marathon took place on Saturday, with Ethiopia's Amane Beriso claiming gold.