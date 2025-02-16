Logo
Sport

Uganda's Kiplimo smashes half marathon world record






FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Cross Country Championships - Mount Panorama, Bathurst, Australia - February 18, 2023 Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo reacts after winning the senior race men final REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo

16 Feb 2025 06:20PM
Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo broke the world half marathon record with a time of 56 minutes and 41 seconds in Barcelona on Sunday, 49 seconds faster than the previous mark set by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha in October.

Twice world cross country champion Kiplimo's run was the greatest single improvement on the men's half marathon record, World Athletics said on its website.

Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi broke the men's 20 km race walk world record earlier on Sunday, clocking one hour, 16 minutes and 10 seconds in Kobe to beat the mark set by his compatriot Yusuke Suzuki in 2015.

Source: Reuters
