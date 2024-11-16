Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia

Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Colombia - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - November 15, 2024 Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Colombia - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - November 15, 2024 Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring their third goal with Darwin Nunez REUTERS/Mariana Greif
16 Nov 2024 10:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONTEVIDEO : Manuel Ugarte scored a last-gasp winner to give Uruguay to a dramatic 3-2 home victory over Colombia at the Centenario Stadium in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Manchester United midfielder grabbed the winner from close-range 11 minutes into stoppage time to settle a thrilling contest and end Uruguay's four-game winless streak in their campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark when attacking midfielder Juan Quintero sailed a stunning free-kick past the wall and into the net at the near post.

Uruguay hit back with two goals in a three minutes after the break, a cross coming off Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez and flying into his own net in the 57th minute before Rodrigo Aguirre edged the home side ahead with a smooth finish.

In a pulsating finish, Colombia levelled the scores again six minutes into stoppage time with a goal from substitute winger Andres Gomez, which was upheld after a lengthy VAR review.

Ugarte, however, found the net for the first time in international football to secure a victory that puts Uruguay second in the standings on 19 points.

Colombia also have 19 points but are third on goal difference, while Argentina remain leaders with 22 points despite a 2-1 loss at Paraguay on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement