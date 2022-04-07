Uh-oh Canada: Weir and Hughes win Masters Par Three to share curse

AUGUSTA Ga. : Canadians Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes will take on the Masters Par Three contest curse after being declared co-winners on Wednesday of the fun-filled tune-up to the main event.

While the Par Three is a stress free family day for golfers before facing the Masters pressure cooker on Thursday for those who believe in superstition victory comes with a jinx - meaning the result was not a good omen for the two Canadians or their fans.

Since it became part of the tournament build-up in 1960 no winner has gone on to clinch the Masters in the same year.

Neither Canadian, who both carded scores of four-under, were concerned about the dark history, particularly Weir who already has a Green Jacket from his win in 2003.

"No" said Weir flatly when asked if he believed in a curse. "I like Mark's (O'Meara) line. He said he already had the Green Jacket.

"You come out and you want to hit some good shots and get a good feel and leave a good taste in your mouth."

For Hughes playing the Par Three, which was not held the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was finally a chance to share a Masters moment with his wife and two young children dressed in the traditional Augusta National caddy white overalls.

"This is a very special day for me," said Hughes. "This is my third Masters and my first Par Three contest.

"I was really excited to get out here and do this. Very lucky that the weather held off for us."

Over the years the Par Three as turned into something of a ‘take your kids to work day’ for golfers as children or grandchildren are conscripted into caddie duty, allowing them to take the occasional shot.

Lots of kids wielding putters twice as big as them provided an overdose of cuteness for the thousands of spectators crammed into a cozy corner of Augusta National.

Severe weather forced an evacuation of the course before fans were allowed back in, soaking up the fun until the event was cut short by more bad weather leaving Weir and Hughes to claim the trophy.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Augusta. Editing by Toby Davis)