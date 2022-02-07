Logo
UK and Ireland to bid for Euro 2028 instead of 2030 World Cup
A general view of the entertainment before the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium in London on Jul 11, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Paul Ellis, Pool)

07 Feb 2022 06:08PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 06:24PM)
Britain and Ireland have announced plans for a bid to host the 2028 European Championship, the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland said in a joint statement on Monday (Feb 7).

The five associations have dropped plans to bid for the 2030 World Cup and will instead focus on the Euros.

"Hosting a UEFA Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner," they said in a statement.

"We believe the UK and the Republic of Ireland can offer UEFA and European football something special in 2028 – a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for the teams and the fans."

The 2020 Euros were held in several host cities across Europe. The 2024 edition will be hosted by Germany.

Source: Reuters/kg

