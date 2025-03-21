Logo
UK's antitrust watchdog fines broadcast firms $5.2 million in freelancer pay probe
UK's antitrust watchdog fines broadcast firms $5.2 million in freelancer pay probe

FILE PHOTO: A view of BT Group logo displayed on a shopfront, in London, Britain, July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

21 Mar 2025 03:28PM
UK's competition regulator on Friday fined four sports broadcast and production companies about 4 million pounds ($5.2 million) for sharing sensitive information about fees for freelance workers such as camera operators and sound technicians.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began an investigation in 2022 into how sports broadcasters shared sensitive information about freelancers' pay. Various parties were under the CMA's radar, with some being added and removed through the review.

On Friday, it said Sky, BT, IMG, ITV and the BBC admitted "to breaking the law" after "colluding" pay rates for freelancers.

The CMA also said that BT, IMG, ITV and the BBC were given a discount on penalties since they assisted the regulator in the case, while Sky was exempted because they notified the regulator before it began its investigation.

Source: Reuters
