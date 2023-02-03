UK Athletics want open category for male, transgender athletes

UK Athletics said on Friday that transgender athletes should be allowed to compete with men in an "open" category, while the women's category was reserved for those who were female at birth to ensure fair competition.

"UKA believes that efforts should be made to fairly and safely include transgender women in an 'open' category, which would replace the current male category and be open to athletes of all sexes," it said in a statement on Friday.

"(Efforts should be made to) reserve the women's category for competitors who were female at birth, so that they can continue to compete fairly."