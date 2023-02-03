Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UK Athletics want open category for male, transgender athletes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UK Athletics want open category for male, transgender athletes

UK Athletics want open category for male, transgender athletes

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - UK Athletics Championships - Manchester Regional Arena, Manchester, Britain - June 24, 2022 General view of athletes in action during the men's 100m, heat 7 Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

03 Feb 2023 10:28PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 10:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UK Athletics said on Friday that transgender athletes should be allowed to compete with men in an "open" category, while the women's category was reserved for those who were female at birth to ensure fair competition.

"UKA believes that efforts should be made to fairly and safely include transgender women in an 'open' category, which would replace the current male category and be open to athletes of all sexes," it said in a statement on Friday.

"(Efforts should be made to) reserve the women's category for competitors who were female at birth, so that they can continue to compete fairly."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.