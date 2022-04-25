Logo
UK government set to establish independent regulator
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 28, 2021 Manchester City fans inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

25 Apr 2022 01:50PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 01:50PM)
The British government will establish an independent regulator in English soccer to deal with the game's finances, club ownership and corporate governance, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Monday.

The regulator will be backed by primary legislation to provide it with the statutory powers to licence and sanction clubs, the statement said.

The government will endorse the 10 key strategic recommendations set out in its fan-led review of governance in the game, which was published by former sports minister Tracey Crouch in November.

The review looked into problems in the game following fan protests over lower league clubs going into administration and controversial plans from the top clubs like the proposed breakaway European Super League.

"Football brings friends, families, and communities together, which is why we are taking forward the fan-led plans to secure the future of our national game - from the 230 million pounds ($294.47 million) investment to level up grassroots pitches to strengthening the voice of fans in the running of their clubs," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The regulator will also be tasked with applying an enhanced owners' and directors' test, both ahead of an acquisition of a club but also on an ongoing basis.

"This will include a new 'integrity test' for all owners and executives, and enhanced due diligence - including sources of funding - upon an acquisition," a DCMS statement said.

It will replace the current tests administered by the Premier League, English Football League and the Football Association.

The regulator will also be given the power to exercise financial oversight of clubs, including information gathering, investigation and enforcement powers.

"It is the government's view that this should be solved by the football authorities in the first instance," the statement added.

"Further details on the government's preferred option, including on regulatory 'backstop' powers will be set out in the white paper."

($1 = 0.7811 pounds)

Source: Reuters

