Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UK PM Johnson backs creation of independent regulator
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UK PM Johnson backs creation of independent regulator

UK PM Johnson backs creation of independent regulator

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

23 Mar 2022 09:58PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 10:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British prime minister Boris Johnson has backed the creation of an independent regulator in English football to deal with the game's finances, club ownership and corporate governance.

Conservative lawmaker Tracey Crouch, who led a fan-led review of governance in English soccer, said earlier this month that the establishment of an independent regulator is likely to become government legislation this year.

"I do agree with my honourable friend who's just conducted a review on the matter that we should indeed have an independent regulator for football," Johnson told the parliament on Wednesday.

Former sports minister Crouch conducted the review with experts looking into problems in the game following fan protests over lower league clubs going into administration and controversial plans from the top clubs like the proposed breakaway European Super League.

The move would weaken the powers of the Premier League and other leagues and the Football Association to govern the game.

Crouch published her review last November, which was comprised of 47 recommendations including greater fan engagement in decision-making processes and for a "transfer tax" to be paid to lower league clubs.

Also among the recommendations in the report are a 'golden share' for club fans, giving them a veto over certain issues, and the creation of 'shadow boards' made up of supporters.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us