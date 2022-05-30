Logo
UK PM Johnson deeply disappointed by treatment of Liverpool fans in Paris -spokesman
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 26, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

30 May 2022 08:24PM (Updated: 30 May 2022 08:24PM)
LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hugely disappointed by how Liverpool soccer fans were treated at the Champions League final in Paris, his spokesman said on Monday, describing footage of crowd trouble at the match as upsetting and concerning.

Dozens of individuals forced their way into the stadium premises and others outside, including children, were tear-gassed by riot police, a Reuters witness said.

"The footage from the Stade de France this weekend was deeply upsetting and concerning. We know many Liverpool fans travelled to Paris in good time ... and we're hugely disappointed by how they were treated," the spokesman said.

"We are urging UEFA to work closely with the French authorities on a full investigation and to publish those findings."

Source: Reuters

