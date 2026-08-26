UK police officers investigated for misconduct over Israeli soccer fans' ban

LONDON, Aug 26 : A former British regional police chief and three other officers are being investigated for misconduct over a decision to ban soccer fans of Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending a game last year, the independent police watchdog said on Wednesday.

The West Midlands police force, which covers Birmingham in central England and is one of Britain's biggest, had recommended that the Israeli fans should not be allowed to attend a Europa League match against Aston Villa last November because of security concerns.

The decision was condemned by both the British and Israeli governments, and Jewish community leaders accused the force of misrepresenting intelligence and undermining public confidence.

The game went ahead without Maccabi fans. There was no major disruption although police made 11 arrests when pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli supporters demonstrated outside the stadium.

The chief constable of West Midlands Police Craig Guildford announced his immediate retirement in January after Britain's interior minister said she no longer had confidence in him and a report found that his force had made a number of mistakes.

On Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was now investigating Guildford and a staff member for gross misconduct, and three other officers for lesser misconduct offences.

"We have examined a wealth of material, hundreds of pieces of evidence, and believe there is an indication some people serving with the police may potentially have behaved in a manner that could justify disciplinary proceedings," IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell said in a statement.

West Midlands Police said the initial ban was based on current intelligence and past incidents. But an independent inquiry found that it had overstated the threat from Israeli fans, relied on inaccurate intelligence, and missed opportunities to engage with the local Jewish community.