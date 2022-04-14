Logo
UK sanctions Chelsea Football Club director Tenenbaum
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen at an entrance to Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club in London, Britain March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

14 Apr 2022 11:21PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 11:21PM)
LONDON : The British government said on Thursday it had sanctioned Chelsea Football Club director Eugene Tenenbaum in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tenenbaum will be subject to an asset freeze as well as transport sanctions meaning that any ship or aircraft owned, chartered, controlled or operated by him could be detained if it enters Britain.

Britain also sanctioned David Davidovich, an associate of Chelsea owner Roman Ambramovich, saying he would be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban as well as transport sanctions.

For both men it gave the reason for being sanctioned as their close association with Abramovich, who has already been sanctioned by Britain.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by James Davey)

Source: Reuters

