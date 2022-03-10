Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UK says Chelsea can keep playing after Abramovich sanction, sale halted
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UK says Chelsea can keep playing after Abramovich sanction, sale halted

UK says Chelsea can keep playing after Abramovich sanction, sale halted

FILE PHOTO: A security officer patrols at Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying it, in London, Britain March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

10 Mar 2022 05:28PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 05:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Britain's government said on Thursday it would enable soccer club Chelsea to continue playing matches after it imposed sanctions on its owner, Roman Abramovich, halting his plan to sell the English Premier League side.

Abramovich had put the club up for sale, but Britain's asset freeze and sanctions on him bar that process under the terms of the licence granted to the club.

Nadine Dorries, Britain's minister for sport, said the government had issued a special licence to enable Chelsea to play fixtures, pay staff and enable ticket holders to attend matches, because it did not want to harm the reigning European and world soccer champions.

"I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended," she said on Twitter. "Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them."

The government said the licence would be kept under review.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, William James and Alistair SmoutEditing by William Schomberg)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us