UK set to host 2035 Women's World Cup as sole bidder

The United Kingdom appears set to host the 2035 Women's World Cup after FIFA President Gianni Infantino described its interest as the "one valid bid" for the tournament.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales announced last month that they would submit a joint bid to host the finals.

"We are honoured to be the sole bidder for the FIFA women's World Cup 2035," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

"Hosting the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 with our home nations partners will be very special. The hard work starts now, to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year."

The United States is also poised to be named host of the 2031 World Cup as the only bid.

"We received one bid for 2031 and one bid - one valid bid I should add - for 2035," Infantino said at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade on Thursday. "The 2035 bid is from Europe, from the home nations."

FIFA is scheduled to confirm the Women's World Cup hosts next year.

Brazil will host the 2027 event which will feature 32 teams.