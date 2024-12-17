UK Sport to pump $418 million into sports for LA 2028 Games

UK Sport said it will invest 330 million pounds ($418 million) in Olympic and Paralympic sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, though athletics and canoeing will see their funding cut.

Britain finished seventh in the athletics medal table at the Paris Games with 10 medals, with Keely Hodgkinson winning their only gold in the 800 metres.

The Olympic budget for athletics was reduced to 20.5 million pounds for Los Angeles from 22.2 million pounds.

The funding for canoeing was cut by over 500,000 pounds from the Paris figure to 12.5 million pounds for 2028.

"The decision that we've made against all the sports is we've looked at their potential," UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday told the BBC in an interview published on Monday.

"UK Athletics will receive in excess of 30 million pounds for the Olympic and Paralympic programmes and we believe that's going to put them in a great place to support their athletes in the lead into LA."

($1 = 0.7890 pounds)