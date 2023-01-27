Ukraine could boycott Olympics if Russians allowed back: Minister

BERLIN: Ukraine would not rule out boycotting the Olympic Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete in the Paris 2024 Games, its sports minister said.

Plans by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to look at ways for those athletes to return to international competition would be opposed, the minister, Vadim Guttsait, said on social media late on Thursday (Jan 27).

"Our position is unchanged: As long as there is a war in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be in international competitions," Guttsait wrote on his Facebook page.

"Work is currently underway on further possible steps and first steps to continue sanctions and prevent Russians and Belarusians from international competitions," he said.

"If we are not heard, I do not rule out the possibility that we will boycott and refuse participation in the Olympics."