Holding the Russian Grand Prix would be wrong, say Verstappen and Vettel

BARCELONA: Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and former champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday (Feb 24) that it would be wrong for the Russian Grand Prix to go ahead in September, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens of people in the early hours, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Four-time world champion Vettel said that he had been shocked to wake up to the news, and the Aston Martin driver is adamant that he will not compete in the Sep 25 race in Sochi.

"In my personal opinion, I woke up to this morning's news, shocked, so I don't know," Vettel said at a press conference on the second day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

"I think it's horrible to see what is happening.

"Obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia. For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it's wrong to race in the country."