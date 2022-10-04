Logo
Ukraine to join bid for 2030 World Cup - report
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Ukraine v Scotland - Marszalek Jozef Pilsudski Stadium, Krakow, Poland - September 27, 2022 Ukraine fan with a flare REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

04 Oct 2022 06:26AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2022 06:26AM)
Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, The Times reported on Monday.

Ukraine would host one of the groups in the tournament under the plan which is understood to have been sanctioned by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the governments of Spain and Portugal, The Times said.

The new partnership is due to be announced by Spain and Portugal soccer chiefs during a news conference at European governing body UEFA's headquarters on Wednesday, the report added.

Reuters has contacted the sport's world governing body FIFA, which organises the World Cup, and UEFA for comment.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on Nov. 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 edition will be played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Source: Reuters

