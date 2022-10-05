Logo
Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid
Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid

A Ukraine fan with a flare before a UEFA Nations League game between Ukraine and Scotland. (Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

05 Oct 2022 08:16PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 08:24PM)
NYON, Switzerland: Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday (Oct 5).

The new partnership was confirmed during a news conference at the Swiss headquarters of UEFA, European soccer's governing body.

The Spain, Portugal and Ukraine bid for the 2030 tournament is backed by UEFA and will compete against other candidacies such as a collaboration between Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia, and a joint South American proposal from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on Nov 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 tournament will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Source: Reuters

