Ukraine to play friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of World Cup playoff
Fans with Ukraine flags in the stands of Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, on Apr 26, 2022, during a friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Dynamo Kyiv. (File photo: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen)

30 Apr 2022 04:15AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 04:39AM)
Ukraine's national team will play a friendly against Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach next month in their first match since the country was invaded by Russia in February, their national football association (UAF) announced on Friday (Apr 29).

The game will be held at Borussia-Park on May 11, with all proceeds going to Ukrainian charities.

Ukraine, who last played against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2-0 victory in November, face Scotland in a World Cup playoff semi-final on Jun 1, with the winner set to face Wales for a place in the finals in Qatar later this year.

"We're very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game," said Gladbach chief executive Stephan Schippers.

"(We) hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium ... all Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game."

The national team's Ukraine-based players have seen little game time in the last few months after their domestic league was terminated due to continuing martial law in the country.

 

 

Source: Reuters/kg

