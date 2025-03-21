Logo
Sport

Ukraine shock Belgium 3-1 in first-leg playoff
Ukraine shock Belgium 3-1 in first-leg playoff

Soccer Football - Nations League - Play-offs - First Leg - Ukraine v Belgium - Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain - March 20, 2025 Ukraine's Illia Zabarnyi scores their third goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano

21 Mar 2025 05:55AM
MURCIA, Spain : Ukraine came from behind to beat Belgium 3-1 in the first leg of their Nations League playoff on Thursday, moving into a strong position to earn promotion to the competition's top tier.

Romelu Lukaku put visiting Belgium in front after 40 minutes, nodding home from a Kevin De Bruyne free kick in coach Rudi Garcia's first game in charge.

Ukraine's Oleksiy Hutsulyak capitalised on a mistake by the Belgium defence to level in the 66th minute, before Vladyslav Vanat gave them the lead from close range and Ilya Zabarnyi made it 3-1 with an acrobatic first touch.

Austria and Serbia shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw and Scotland earned a 1-0 victory in Greece in the other League A/B playoff ties after Turkey beat Hungary 3-1 in the early kick-off.

Source: Reuters
